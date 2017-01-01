Meghan Markle tops Google's most-searched list

Meghan Markle was one of the most-searched for people on Google in 2017.

The Suits star was named the number one actor in Google's end of year list, which compiles search results made by users throughout 2017, and she also came second on the general 'people' list thanks to her relationship and recent engagement to British royal Prince Harry.

She came behind U.S. newsman Matt Lauer, who was axed from the Today show after allegations of sexual misconduct at the end of November (17). Both stars made it onto the main 'searches' list, with Matt in fourth and Meghan in fifth.

The majority of the most-searched people list were connected to the sexual harassment scandal that is sweeping through Hollywood, with producer Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey coming fourth and fifth on the list. Italian TV personality Nadia Toffa came third.

Kevin also came second behind Meghan on the actor's list, while Louis C.K., another performer named in the scandal, came in fourth. The top five was completed by Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, in third, and Bill Skarsgard, who portrays evil clown Pennywise in horror movie It, in fifth.

Out of the celebrities who died in 2017, Tom Petty came top of the search list, followed by Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, singer Chris Cornell, actor Bill Paxton and Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner.

In music, the most-searched song was Despacito, the hit track by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber. Ed Sheeran's Shape of You and Perfect came in second and third, respectively, followed by Camila Cabello's Havana, and Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift.

Ariana Grande came top of the 'musicians and bands' rankings, possibly due to the terror attack that took place at her concert in May. She was followed by Linkin Park, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, and Ed Sheeran.

According to the lists, Wonder Woman, IT, and Beauty and the Beast were the most-searched films, and Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why and Brazil's version of Big Brother topped the rankings of most-searched TV shows.