Margot Robbie and James Franco receive Screen Actors Guild Awards nods

Margot Robbie and James Franco are both in the running for top honours at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The I, Tonya star earned a nod in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category and is up against Victoria & Abdul's Judi Dench, Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird).

James is nominated for the equivalent male honour, with his performance in The Disaster Artist earning him a nod alongside Oscar front-runner Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) Timothee Chalamet, (Call Me by Your Name), Daniel Kaluuya, (Get Out), and Denzel Washington, (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

The battle in the supporting acting categories looks equally fierce, with singer turned actress Mary J. Blige nominated in the outstanding female supporting actress category for her role in Dee Rees' Mudbound. She will compete with Downsizing star Hong Chau, Holly Hunter (The Big Sick), Allison Janney, (I, Tonya) and Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird).

Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes), Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) and Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) will compete for supporting actor honours.

Nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture are ensembles from the films The Big Sick, Get Out, Lady Bird, Mudbound, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Small screen stars will also be honoured at the ceremony on 21 January, with Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown, The Crown's Claire Foy, Elisabeth Moss, Susan Sarandon, Nicole Kidman, Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert DeNiro among those nominated for TV prizes.

The casts of The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, and This Is Us are all nominated for the drama series ensemble award.

The nominations were announced by actresses Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash at Los Angeles' Pacific Design Center on Wednesday (13Dec17).

As previously announced, Morgan Freeman will be honoured at 2018's event with the organisation's 54th life achievement award, at its 24th annual ceremony, which will be hosted by Kristen Bell.