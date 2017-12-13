Star Wars: The Last Jedi press conference in full

A post shared by Film News (@filmnewsweb) on Dec 13, 2017 at 6:52am PST

The press conference of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the highly anticipated next chapter of the Skywalker Saga, took place at the Corinthia Hotel Ballroom, Westminster, London.In attendance were Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, Benicio del Toro, Joonas Suotamo, Writer/Director Rian Johnson and producers Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman.Film-News.co.uk were there to grab this bit of fly on the wall stuff for you:In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of the UK’s biggest film of all time, The Force Awakens, join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin are the executive producers.STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI will be released in cinemas on Thursday 14th December, 2017StarWars.comFacebook.com/StarWarsUKTwitter: @StarWarsUKInstagram: @StarWars#THELASTJEDI