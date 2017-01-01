Dwayne Johnson wraps up 2017 with final Walk of Fame honour of the year

Dwayne Johnson capped off an amazing 2017 by unveiling the year's final star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday (13Dec17).

The Fate of the Furious star was upstaged at the ceremony by his daughter Jasmine, who turns two on Saturday (16Dec17), as the movie hunk's pregnant partner Lauren Hashian looked on.

"I'm going to show you what it all means," Johnson told fans during his speech, before picking up Jasmine. "The hard work, the work you put in with your own two hands... it all comes down to this. It all comes down to your family, and working hard to love and protect and do everything you can to make your family and the ones you love, their lives better."

"When I was 15 years old, I was evicted, we were evicted out of our one-bedroom apartment in Honolulu, Hawaii," he added. "We were forced to leave the island, and here we are today.

"I heard a quote when I was 15, and I thought, 'If I'm ever in a position one day, I'd like to be able to live this quote - it's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice'."

Johnson also gave his eldest daughter, Simone, a shout out. She missed the ceremony.

And he had gossips spinning when he referred to Hashian as his wife during his speech.

Earlier this week (beg11Dec17), Dwayne announced he and Hashian were expecting another little girl in 2018.

The action man confessed he loves being surrounded by women: "I was raised by women and still to this day I'm totally and completely, 100 per cent totally surrounded by women. It's a wonderful thing."