Finn Wolfhard braving haunted house movie The Turning

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is preparing to scare up a storm after signing on for horror film The Turning.

The teen actor, known for his role as Mike Wheeler in Netflix's hit sci-fi series, will feature alongside Blade Runner 2049 actress Mackenzie Davis in the big screen adaptation of Henry James novella The Turn of the Screw, which was originally published in 1898.

The story follows a young woman hired to serve as a governess for two young orphans, who are convinced their uncle's country house is haunted. Wolfhard will play one of the orphans, according to Variety.com.

The Runaways director Floria Sigismondi will take charge of the project, which is expected to begin production in early 2018.

The gig marks Wolfhard's third movie - he appeared in the recent It remake, another horror film, and will star in forthcoming drama Dog Days.

The news emerges during a great week for Wolfhard and his Stranger Things co-stars. The second season of the series scored two nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes on Monday (11Dec17), for Best Television Series - Drama, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for David Harbour, and followed it up on Wednesday morning (13Dec17) with four nods for next year's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Wolfhard is included in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category, while his onscreen love interest, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Harbour earned another nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, and the fourth nomination comes in the shortlist for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.