Main presenters for Screen Actors Guild Awards will be female

Actress Kristen Bell will be joined by a line-up full of women presenters when she hosts the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The ceremony typically features one male and one female celebrity announcing the nominees and winner for each category, but the 21 January (18) show, with its first-ever host, will be slightly different.

The event's executive producer, Kathy Connell, came up with the idea after being inspired by the ongoing fight for equal rights, as well as the wave of women who have gone public with their stories of sexual misconduct in recent weeks, in Hollywood and beyond.

"The idea was to salute our women," she explained to Entertainment Weekly. "So many of our women have been very, very brave, as have other women in other industries this year, and we thought it was an opportunity to salute our women because it's not just about one issue."

She continued, "Our women are very famous and yet they face the issues that women across this country do, which is they don't have equality in income. They don't have creative equality. And they have the same kind of safety issues that other women have been facing. We just thought we wanted to acknowledge as many wonderful women on our stage this year as we could, while we're celebrating the best performances by women and men of the year."

The list of guest presenters has yet to be announced, but there will still be a few guys hitting the stage as the category of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture will be introduced by both men and women. However, the prize itself will be presented by a female star, according to The New York Times.

Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash announced the SAG Awards shortlist on Wednesday morning (13Dec17), with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri leading the film nods with four, while the star-studded series Big Little Lies dominates the TV categories with five nominations.