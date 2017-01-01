Nick Cannon: 'I'm not focused on getting remarried'

Nick Cannon isn't keen to wed again after splitting from Mariah Carey in 2015.

The rapper, actor and former America's Got Talent host wed Mariah in 2008 after a whirlwind romance, but the couple's romance faded in 2015 and she went on to spend much of 2016 as businessman James Packer's fiancee, before they split.

Cannon has enjoyed romance since the end of his marriage but he can't see himself becoming a husband again - because he is "not ready yet".

"I do have a theory, if I'm not good at something I ain't going to keep messing it up," he told U.S. chat show The Talk on Wednesday (13Dec17). "So relationships, my theory on it is I'd much rather look at bettering myself and having a friend, as opposed to trying to jump into something and be responsible for someone else's happiness. I'm not ready yet.

"I still feel like I have a lot to go and my kids are my number one focus, so anything besides that I can't really sign up for it right now."

However, Cannon, who has six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey and son Golden with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, is not against adding to his brood.

"I would love more kids, who doesn't love more kids?," he said. "I feel like that's our purpose - to be fruitful and multiple. I would love it, but it's not really a focus right now. I got these three I got to raise, but then after that hopefully it all works out."

Cannon has opened up in the past about co-parenting his children with Carey, insisting he and his ex keep their relationship friendly for the sake of their children.

"We prioritise for the kids more than anything," he told U.S. news show Extra in August (17). "That what it's all about and just be mature adults about the situation... You put your loved ones first and really focus on what's right."