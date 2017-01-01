Oprah Winfrey to pick up top Golden Globe honour

Oprah Winfrey will be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globes.

The actress and media mogul will make history as the first African American woman to receive the prize, which is given to someone who has made a positive impact on the entertainment world.

The award's 2012 recipient, Morgan Freeman, announced Oprah's latest accolade during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globe 75th Anniversary Special, which aired on TV in America on Wednesday night (13Dec17).

Meher Tatna, president of the HFPA, stated that Oprah was deserving of the prestigious honour due to her work as a global media leader, philanthropist, producer, and actress.

"She has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today," she said in a statement. "For generations, Oprah has celebrated strong female characters on and off screen, and has been a role model for women and young girls for decades. Holding titles such as chairman, chief executive officer, and founder, Oprah is one of the most influential women of our time."

While she is perhaps best known for her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran from 1986 until 2011, she has won acclaim for her performances in movies such as The Color Purple, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. She also appeared in Lee Daniels' The Butler and produced and acted in the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning Selma, and will next be seen onscreen as Mrs. Which in Disney's A Wrinkle in Time film adaptation from director Ava DuVernay.

In addition to Morgan, other recent recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford and Barbra Streisand.

The Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, will take place on 7 January.