Harvey Weinstein 'does not recall' Salma Hayek incident

Harvey Weinstein "does not recall" pressuring Salma Hayek into a gratuitous sex scene while filming 2002 movie Frida, according to his spokesperson.

The disgraced producer has been accused of sexual harassment, assault or rape by more than 50 women since The New York Times first published allegations in October (17), and Salma became the latest high-profile actress to come forward with claims against him.

In a piece published on the newspaper's website on Wednesday (13Dec17), she claimed he asked her to shower with him, watch as he took a shower, massage him, allow him to perform oral sex on her and even insisted she must film a nude scene with another woman to make the movie sexier.

His spokesperson has now issued a lengthy statement, obtained by Deadline.com, in which he denies her version of events.

"Mr. Weinstein does not recall pressuring Salma to do a gratuitous sex scene with a female costar and he was not there for the filming," the statement reads. "However, that was part of the story, as Frida Kahlo was bisexual and the more significant sex scene in the movie was choreographed by Ms. Hayek with Geoffrey Rush.

"All of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate and others who witnessed the events have a different account of what transpired."

In the statement, the representative also said Weinstein pushed by Salma to get the part even though Jennifer Lopez, who was a bigger star at the time, expressed an interest. Weinstein also allegedly battled the Writers Guild of America (WGA) for Edward Norton, the actress' then-boyfriend, to receive a writing credit for the movie as he did multiple rewrites of the script, but his "effort was unsuccessful to everyone’s disappointment."

"By Mr. Weinstein’s own admission, his boorish behaviour following a screening of Frida was prompted by his disappointment in the cut of the movie - and a reason he took a firm hand in the final edit, alongside the very skilled director Julie Taymor," the statement concludes.

Weinstein has also denied all others allegations of non-consensual sex.