Alan Thicke's widow shares tribute on first anniversary of his death

Alan Thicke's widow has paid tribute to the late star on the first anniversary of his death.

The Canadian actor, perhaps best known for his role in sitcom Growing Pains, collapsed while playing hockey with his son Carter on 13 December 2016, and later passed away from a "ruptured aorta" at Providence St. Joseph's Medical Center in Burbank, California.

Taking to social media on Wednesday (13Dec17) to remember her husband, Tanya Callau Thicke posted a photo of her and Alan posing in a field next to some horses.

"It’s been 1 year today - how I miss my best friend, husband, best companion in all things. The hole in my heart has yet to heal, but I know you are still with me," she captioned the snap. "I can’t wait to see the path god has planned for me. One day we will be reunited. I love you H, always & forever."

Model Tanya was married to Alan from 2005 until his death, and has previously been open about how much she missed her beau's support and sense of humour.

Alan's youngest son Carter also paid tribute in an emotional post. The 20-year-old, whom Alan shared with his second wife Gina Tolleson, took to Instagram to share an old photo of him as a toddler being held by his father.

"It's hard to believe it's been a year. Some days it feels like it was only yesterday and other days it feels like its been years. Nothing can really describe the loss, but I feel you here everyday in my life (sic). I miss my best friend and partner in crime. I love you Pops," he wrote.

Alan was also father to Brennan and singer Robin Thicke. The Blurred Lines hitmaker and his girlfriend April Love Geary are currently expecting their first child together, who is due on 1 March (18), which also happens to be Alan's birthday.