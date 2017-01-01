Kevin Hart to play hitman in movie On the Run

Kevin Hart has signed on to star as a hitman in action-comedy On the Run.

The actor and comedian will play an assassin in Universal Pictures upcoming flick, and will also produce under his Hartbeat production company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With a script from Everybody Hates Chris and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Aeysha Carr, the plot is slated to follow Hart's character as he faces a dilemma when his target turns about to be someone very unexpected.

Girls Trip producer Will Packer and Universal's Kristen Lowe will also oversee production. Packer and Hart have a long-running partnership, having previously teamed on the Ride Along and Think Like a Man franchises as well as the upcoming Night School. Hart can next be seen on the big screen in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alongside Dwayne Johnson and Nick Jonas, with the action-adventure movie due to hit theatres from 20 December (17).

But the star's latest project isn't the only piece of major casting news announced on Wednesday (13Dec17), as it has also been reported that Hart's Night School co-star Tiffany Haddish will be appearing in The Oath, actor and filmmaker Ike Barinholtz's directorial debut. The star will join an ensemble cast for the satirical thriller, which includes the likes of John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Nora Dunn and Chris Ellis.

Haddish will also act as a producer, but details about her character in the movie are being kept under wraps at the moment. The current plot synopsis states that the script follows a guy who struggles to make it through the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday without destroying his family.

Night School is due to hit cinemas in September 2018 while The Oath is yet to receive a release date.