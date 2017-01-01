Halle Berry 'done with love' after latest split

Newly-single actress Halle Berry won't be kissing anyone under the mistletoe this Christmas after declaring she is "done with love".

The former Bond girl reportedly called it quits with her boyfriend of five months, British music producer Alex Da Kid, in late November (17), and now it appears she has given up on finding 'The One' as she prepares to spend the holidays with her two young children.

Halle took to Instagram on Wednesday (13Dec17) to share a photo of a piece of rope lying on a patio in the shape of a heart, which she captioned with three little words.

"Done with love," she simply wrote, adding three emojis of a flexed bicep.

The Oscar winner also seemed to be struggling with a bad hair day, as she posted a photo of the back of her head, with her mid-length locks tied up in a top knot, displaying her shaved undercut.

"Grow out got me feelin' some kinda way," she shared. "every day ain't perfect (sic)..."

Halle has yet to address her latest split, but reports suggest she dumped Alex Da Kid, 35, in the middle of what was supposed to be a romantic vacation on the French Polynesian island of Bora Bora over America's Thanksgiving break.

A source told In Touch magazine the 51-year-old beauty cut short her stay and took a flight back to Los Angeles after realising the relationship wasn't working.

The former couple only went public with its romance in September (17), Halle's first since divorcing her third husband, French actor Olivier Martinez, last year (16). They are parents to four-year-old son Maceo, while the actress also has daughter Nahla, nine, from her romance with French-Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.

She was also previously married to singer Eric Benet, and baseball player David Justice.