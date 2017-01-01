Dustin Hoffman accused of exposing himself to a minor

Dustin Hoffman is facing new sexual misconduct allegations - three women have come forward with stories of harassment and assault at the hands of the actor.

Cori Thomas, Melissa Kester and another anonymous female claim they were all abused by the 80-year-old star in the 1980s.

Thomas tells Variety she was a 16-year-old high school classmate of Hoffman's daughter Karina when she was allegedly victimised.

According to the playwright, she spent an entire day with Karina and her dad exploring New York City before Dustin suggested they end the adventure at the San Remo Hotel, where he allegedly exposed his genitals after his daughter left his room.

“Either Karina or Dustin suggested that she (Karina) should go home because it was a school night and she had homework," she recalled to Variety. "So she left, and I was left in the hotel room with him alone.”

“I was just sitting there waiting for my parents,” Thomas continued. "He came out of the bathroom with a towel at first wrapped around him, which he dropped. He was standing there naked. I think I almost collapsed, actually. It was the first time I had ever seen a naked man. I was mortified. I didn’t know what to do."

The writer went on to accuse Hoffman of making suggestive comments to her while she reluctantly massaged his feet at his request.

“I didn’t know that I could say no, so I did it. And he kept telling me, ‘I’m naked. Do you want to see?’" she recounted. "What saved me was that the phone rang, and it was my mother downstairs to pick me up. So I left."

Kester and the anonymous woman claim they became victims seven years later, in 1987, while Hoffman was working on his movie Ishtar. Both women allege the two-time Academy Award winner stuck his fingers into their vaginas without permission, leaving them "frozen" and mortified.

When presented with these latest accusations, Hoffman's attorney, Mark A. Neubauer, told the outlet the stories are "defamatory falsehoods".

Dustin has been accused by three other women of sexual assault and misconduct since October (17).