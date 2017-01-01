Rapper RZA directing Hurricane Katrina crime drama

Rapper RZA has enlisted a star-studded cast for his next film Cut Throat City.

Empire star Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, Eiza Gonzalez, and rapper T.I. have signed on for the movie, which takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana following 2005's devastating Hurricane Katrina.

The film is currently shooting in the city and centres on four friends, who turn to a local criminal to pull off a casino heist after they return to the storm-damaged city and cannot find work.

The Wu-Tang Clan star will direct the movie and score it. He will also produce the project.

Joel David Moore, Kat Graham, Rob Morgan, Denzel Whitaker, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Shameik Moore, and Isaiah Washington will also appear in the film, according to Deadline.

RZA made his directorial debut in 2012 with The Man with the Iron Fists and went on to helm an episode of Iron Fist and 2017's Love Beats Rhymes.

The hip-hop legend recently gushed about his experience directing dramatic musical Love Beats Rhymes, which stars Common, Method Man, Jill Scott and Azealia Banks, noting he had a blast consulting with filmmaker John Singleton and the movie's screenwriter Nicole Jefferson throughout the project.

And although RZA found himself embroiled in a spat between Banks and actor Russell Crowe earlier this year (17), he still praised the singer for her work as an actress in his movie.

"She was very responsive to direction, which I was happy with," he told The Tracking Board. "She responded well to … you know I’m the type of director that may want you to play the same scene a few different ways, you know. I might want to play it aggressive. I might want to pull on the emotional string.

"She was very responsive to any direction I wanted to take it in. I would say that she allowed herself to be that instrument."