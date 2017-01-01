Laura Dern's tears ruined first Star Wars: The Last Jedi take

Actress Laura Dern "blew" her first take on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi because she couldn't believe she was finally a part of George Lucas' sci-fi universe.

The Jurassic Park star features in the new movie as Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, and while she was fine for rehearsals, coming face-to-face with gold droid C-3PO when filming began turned her into an emotional wreck as she witnessed her childhood dream come true.

"It was incredible," she gushed about the whole experience on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America.

"It was odd because (filmmaker) Rian Johnson makes such a protective, amazing environment as a director, so you walk on set, we'd been rehearsing, I'm in my costume and I'm there to do another day on a movie.

"And then the camera starts rolling and I open my eyes and I saw C-3PO and I started crying, so I kinda blew my first take! I had to start over, I was so emotional!"

Dern has been jetting across the globe promoting the follow-up to 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and she had a particularly fun time at the movie's London premiere on Tuesday (12Dec17), because she was able to meet Prince William and Prince Harry, 26 years after enjoying an audience with their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, at the launch of her period drama Rambling Rose, in which she starred alongside her mum, actress Diane Ladd.

"It was very beautiful to be with the Royal Highnesses, to be with William and Harry, and actually speak to them about having had the privilege of knowing and first meeting their mum at a royal premiere as well, which was amazing...," Laura smiled. "She was such an extraordinary woman, as we all know... She was so brilliant about film and music - a true pioneer goddess."

Princess Diana died in 1997.