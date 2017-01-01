James Corden and wife still haven't named new baby

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey haven't yet decided on a name for their newborn daughter following her birth on Tuesday (12Dec17).

The Late Late Show with James Corden host drafted One Direction singer Harry Styles to replace him on Tuesday night after learning that Julia was about to give birth, and Bryan Cranston stepped in to host on Wednesday so James could spend more time with his family.

The British star returned to his show on Thursday night and revealed that he and Julia were so overwhelmed by the baby's early arrival, as she wasn't due for two more weeks, that they hadn't prepared a name.

"We didn't think this would happen (so soon) and so this is absolutely true, we still haven't chosen a name for her yet," he said during his opening monologue. "We don't know what we're going to call her. We throw out names and we're like 'I don't know (about) that', 'I don't like that name.'"

James joked that they were so emotional after the birth that, when asked for a name, he told the doctor their daughter would be called Beyonce.

"My wife did not think that was funny," the 39-year-old continued. "Then the nurse went to the other side of the room and started filling out her form with the name Beyonce and I had to go over to her and say, 'There's only one Beyonce.' But we still don't know what to call her."

The host then thanked fans for sending messages of support during their "whirlwind 48 hours". He also praised Harry and Bryan, revealing that Harry was "incredibly nervous" to present the show at such short notice, but he agreed to help his friend out.

"We feel so blessed and so lucky, I feel so lucky just to be here telling you about it, I really, really do," he concluded. "And if anyone out there is wondering what to get me for Christmas - a vasectomy would be wonderful. I think we're done now!"

James and Julia are already parents to son Max, six, and three-year-old daughter Carey.