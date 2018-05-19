Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set wedding date

British royal Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle will be married on 19 May, 2018.

The newly-engaged couple will officially become man and wife on Saturday 19 May 2018, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The weekend wedding makes up for the fact that U.K. citizens won't be given a day off work after British Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out a bank holiday for their royal wedding, in contrast to the nationwide holiday sanctioned for Prince William’s wedding to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

Harry’s sister-in-law Catherine is currently heavily pregnant with his third niece or nephew, which is due in April.

The red-headed royal and former Suits actress Meghan announced their engagement in November, a year after they officially confirmed they were dating. The normally private prince was forced to issue a statement through his communications secretary regarding his love life following adverse media coverage experienced by Meghan at the hands of the press after speculation mounted they were an item.

"His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment," the statement read. "Some of this has been very public - the smear on the front page of a national newspaper, the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."

Harry recently admitted he knew 36-year-old Meghan, whose mother is African-American and her father Caucasian, was The One from the “very first time” they met.

The 33-year-old also shared that he and Meghan, who is a divorcee, want to “start a family in the near future".