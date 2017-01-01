Will Smith denies asking strangers for money to buy water

Will Smith has denied his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's claims that he often asks strangers for money.

The Pursuit of Happyness actor is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, with his films grossing over $7 billion at the global box office.

Back in May (17), Will's wife Jada made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and recalled a time they wanted to get bottled water from Whole Foods but didn't have any cash on them, so the star asked a passerby if he could borrow a couple of dollars.

However, during an interview on the same late-night talk show on Thursday (14Dec17), Will insisted to host Jimmy that the scenario actually played out differently to Jada's account.

"We've just launched this company called Just Water, we were excited, it's our first company outside of entertainment. And Whole Foods takes the company and they're going to have us in all 400 stores, so it was the first day and we're walking down the street in New York and I see the first pallet coming into the Whole Foods... but I don't wear jewellery, I don't carry money with me. So, I was like, 'Oh man, it's 99 cents for each bottle, so for $2 we could each have a bottle.'"

Will then explained that Jada didn't have any money on her either but he soon had a bright idea to approach people on the street and hope they were fans of his hit '90 sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. But Jada was not having a part of her husband's plans.

"(Jada said) there's no way that we're going to walk up to strangers and ask for money," the 49-year-old recalled. "And I was like, 'Babe, they would like it. It would be fun for them to say Will and Jada borrowed $2.' She was like, 'They aren't going to say Will and Jada did nothing.'

"She made us walk four blocks to go and get $2 and then four blocks back to get the water, at which point it was good because I was parched."