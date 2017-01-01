Taraji P. Henson confirms she's dating Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson has finally confirmed rumours she is dating sportsman Kelvin Hayden.

The Empire actress was first linked to the former American footballer in December 2015, after they were spotted holding hands on the beach while on vacation in Florida, but she never confirmed the news, and it was assumed she was single in September (17) when she told Marie Claire magazine she would "love to" be in a relationship.

However, Taraji has now confirmed her relationship with Kelvin during a special episode of Essence's Yes, Girl! podcast.

"I'm happy in my personal life. Finally, it has happened to me!" she said when questioned about her rumoured relationship status, before noting that pictures of the couple are available for everyone to see on the website The Shade Room and its Instagram account.

"It was all over The Shade Room anyway," she continued. "You know, I'm not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it's important for people to know that I'm happy. I'm very, very happy. I just am. We've been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don't blast my info like that but I'm very happy."

The 47-year-old recently posted a picture on Instagram showing a French bulldog puppy, which she had reportedly been given by Kelvin, 34, as an early Christmas present.

"Christmas came early!!! Thank you #ZaddyBear I (love) u so much!!! y'all Meet #K-Ball!!! Thank you," she wrote. "He is going to get soooooooooo much love (sic)!!!"

Taraji has a son named Marcell, who is in his early 20s. His father, her high school sweetheart William Lamar Johnson, was murdered in 2003.