Dylan Farrow attacks the stars of Woody Allen's new film on release day

Woody Allen's estranged daughter has blasted Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake for starring in her dad's latest movie, while sexual assault allegations hang over him.

Dylan Farrow, who claims Woody molested her as a child, marked the release of her adopted dad's latest film Wonder Wheel on Friday (15Dec17) by attacking the movie's stars.

She took to Twitter to condemn the stars for agreeing to be part of Allen's latest project.

"Today Woody Allen releases another film nationwide," she wrote. "People like @jtimberlake, @JimBelushi, #KateWinslet, and others will promote it and praise him for it.

"Today I will be triggered by every movie ad, every review, every mention of the man who stole my childhood from me."

She adds: "There are many others like me who are continually revictimized when they are disbelieved, or just outright ignored, because the truth is too inconvenient to accept, too difficult to deal with.

"When we enable powerful predators, in every walk of life, we are willing accomplices in the continued harm inflicted on their victims."

Saluting the women who have come forward with sexual misconduct claims against the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner, and director James Toback, and those behind the #Metoo movement, Farrow adds: "To fundamentally change how society responds to sexual assault, we must change ourselves, at every level. We must subordinate art to morality, not morality to art. We must subordinate power to morality, not morality to power.

"We must make the personal sacrifices necessary to take away the power and influence from those who abuse it, and we must do it by standing together... It won't be easy, but it will be worth it. The time is right for a cultural change. We owe it to our world, to our children, and to the generations to come... Are you with me?"