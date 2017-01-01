Allison Janney thought Kate Winslet's kiss request was a prank

Actress Allison Janney was convinced she had been "punked" when Kate Winslet expressed a desire to kiss the I, Tonya star onstage at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards.

The British Oscar winner was delivering her acceptance speech after picking up the Hollywood Actress honour for her role in Woody Allen movie Wonder Wheel last month (Nov17), when she commented on the amount of talent in the room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

She then zeroed in on Allison, and heaped praise on her for roles in movies such as The Help and Juno: "I know I don't really know you, but I know I just want to be you," Kate gushed. "I do, or just stroke you or something. I mean, we could always kiss, maybe? Maybe?"

Allison quickly obliged and joined the Titanic star on the podium to lock lips, much to the crowd's delight, but the 58-year-old now reveals she actually thought she was being set up for a prank.

"I thought I was being punked 'cause the Hollywood Film Awards was not a televised event, so I thought it was just an in-crowd, an inside joke thing," Allison shared on U.S. cooking show The Chew.

"I was like, 'Did she (Winslet) just say my name?' and then she said she wanted to kiss me, so I thought, 'Well, I'm gonna go up there and kiss her!' By instinct, I just went up there and it turned out to be a really fun moment for both of us, I hope!"

The ladies' intimate moment wasn't the only highlight of the prizegiving for Janney - she also took home the Hollywood Supporting Actress award for her role in I, Tonya, while the film, which stars Margot Robbie as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, also earned its cast the Ensemble gong.