Candice Swanepoel expecting baby number two

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel is pregnant.

The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel shared the news with fans on Friday (15Dec17) by posting a photo of herself in a garden, cradling her baby bump.

"Christmas came early... #2," she captioned the shot.

The news comes just weeks after the South African stunner walked the runway at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China.

Candice and her longtime partner Hermann Nicoli are also parents to 14-month-old son Anaca.

It's the second time the model and her best friend and fellow Victoria's Secret favourite Behati Prinsloo have been pregnant at the same time.

Behati is expecting her second child, a baby girl, with husband Adam Levine.

Back in May (17), Swanepoel admitted she was initially worried her perfect body wouldn't bounce back after welcoming her son in October, 2016.

"I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. We’re amazing creatures," she told PeopleStyle. "Definitely at the three or four-month mark, I was like, 'Oh, is it ever going back?' But I was just thinking of taking care of the baby. Breast-feeding also helps."

She returned to her Victoria's Secret duties weeks later for a sexy ad campaign.

Little Anaca has already made his modelling debut, starring alongside his mother in ads for Gap earlier this year, with Candice praising the tot for being a "great" model.