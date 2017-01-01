Brittany Snow finally accepted her sporty body shape at 30

It took actress Brittany Snow 30 years to learn to love and accept her "muscular" body after aspiring to look like a model throughout her youth.

The Pitch Perfect star, who previously opened up about her battle with anorexia back in 2007, struggled with self-confidence for a long time, and tried everything she could to change the way her body looked.

"I had a big issue with working out and dieting," she told Shape magazine of her mindset throughout her teens. "I wanted to be like the girls I saw in fitness magazines so badly. I thought that was the ideal of happiness."

"I used to be frustrated by my body type as a kid," she added. "I had muscles without trying and failed when I attempted to lose weight."

It was only last year (16) that she finally felt completely at ease with her sporty figure.

"When I turned 30, I looked at my life and realised that I'd always been on a diet and working out to be the size of a model," Brittany confessed. "I thought, I'm 5'3?, and I inherited my mum's beautiful muscular body - it's just not going to happen."

Coming to terms with her body issues inspired the now-31-year-old to adopt a healthier approach to food and fitness.

"I began eating well to take care of myself - I'm almost 100 per cent vegan, and I'm off dairy and gluten," she smiled. "I realised that my health and happiness were way more important than being at the gym all the time."

Brittany also decided to take a step back from social media to block out the critical comments she used to obsess over.

"I think that as a society we're always looking to social media to compare ourselves with how other people look and eat. I put Instagram and Twitter in a separate category in my phone, so I don't check them all the time and am not constantly aware of what other people are doing. I think people use social media to compare themselves with others too much, and it has really negative effects on the psyche."

Now she's happy and healthy, Brittany feels her body is in the best shape of her life.

"It's strong not only physically, but also emotionally," she shared. "Now I've come to appreciate the fact that I'm an athlete."