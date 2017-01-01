Kit Harington promises final Game of Thrones season will be bigger than ever

Kit Harington promised fans that the final season of Game of Thrones will be bigger than ever.

The 30-year-old, who plays Jon Snow in the HBO drama, has recently begun filming the eighth and final season, with production expected to run into 2018.

Fans of the show were disappointed to hear that the finale won't be aired until 2019, a whole two years since the seventh series finished.

However, Harington assured fans that it will be worth the wait.

"I'm actually down in York, I'm back in Belfast (where the show is filmed) some next week," he told Time magazine. "It's a lot of... it's just bigger than it's ever been! It is sinking in, it's just quite emotional."

With the end in sight, Harington confessed he was unsure how he would feel once the show finished.

"I don't know how I'm going to feel sometime next year when I've finished. It's quite a sudden shift, I guess, but it feels like the right time," he said.

With only six episodes remaining, producers David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have a lot of storylines to tie up before the epic finale, and Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the show, said she was emotional once she learned what the producers had planned.

"It was very, very bittersweet," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "The first day of the actors coming in and that kind of production starting, the day where we had the final read through for the final script... it was really bittersweet. It was hard.

"At the end of the very last script, they read aloud, 'End of Game of Thrones.' As soon as they read that out, pretty much everyone burst into tears. We were all clapping and cheering. It was amazing," she added.