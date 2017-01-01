Kevin Hart 'wasn't excited' about having another baby

Kevin Hart joked he "wasn't excited" about having a baby with wife Eniko Parrish.

During his third appearance hosting Saturday Night Live (16Dec17), the Central Intelligence star opened up about welcoming his third child - and first with Parrish - in his opening monologue for the comedy show.

"I can admit to everybody that I wasn't excited about having a baby in the beginning... I didn't know if I wanted the baby," the 38-year-old joked. "The reason why: I got two babies already. One's twelve, one's ten."

"I told my wife, those babies are your babies too," he continued. "She said, 'I know, but they're old I want new ones'. I said, 'Well, first of all, don't talk about my kids like they're used cars'. These kids work perfectly fine."

The couple's baby boy, Kenzo, was born on 21 November (17). Hart also has a son, Hendrix, 10, and daughter, Heaven, 12, from his previous marriage to actress Torrei Hart.

While he may have been joking about the arrival of his third child, there is one thing Hart is keen to avoid this time round, and that's changing dirty diapers.

"I have not changed a diaper," he recently told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm around when the diaper is being changed, which makes me a part of the process within the moment.

"All you have to do is find other stuff to do while it's going down to keep you busy," Hart joked. "That's all."

He added: "With a newborn, it's very tough; they're fragile, they need a mother's touch, that's not a father's time, so I said, 'Baby, don't tag me in 'til me and the baby are on terms of 'stop' and he can listen to that.' I don't want to deal with that."