Star Wars: The Last Jedi storms to the top of the North American box office

Star Wars: The Last Jedi brought the force to the North American box office over the weekend (15-17Dec17), landing the second biggest opening ever.

The latest movie in George Lucas' epic sci-fi franchise raked in $220 million (GBP165 million) from previews on Thursday night and screenings from Friday to Sunday to debut way ahead of the competition, which included new release Ferdinand, Coco, and acclaimed new drama Wonder.

In fact the new Star Wars movie made almost five times as much as the rest of the top 10 combined.

Only 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens had a bigger opening at the box office, hauling in $248 million (GBP186 million) at the North American box office.

The new Star Wars blockbuster landed the second biggest preview numbers in North American box office history on Thursday night (14Dec17) when select fans checked out early screenings.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hauled in $45 million (GBP33.7 million) in just hours as devotees, who queued to get preview passes, flooded cinemas. The film also scored the fourth biggest Saturday and cinemas, behind The Force Awakens, The Avengers, and Jurassic World.

The new Star Wars movie hauled in over $450 million (GBP338 million) globally over the weekend.

Ferdinand opened in a distant second with $13.3 million (GBP10 million), according to weekend estimates, while animated hit and Oscars favourite Coco added another $9.2 million (GBP6.9 million) to its impressive four-week haul, which now stands at $150 million (GBP112.6 million).

Julia Roberts' new movie Wonder and Justice League round out the new top five.

Comedy Daddy's Home 2, Thor: Ragnarok, James Franco's well-received new movie The Disaster Artist, Murder on the Orient Express, and Lady Bird round out the top 10.