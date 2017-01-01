Sarah Michelle Gellar checks out Cruel Intentions musical

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar took a trip to the theatre to see the musical adaptation of her 1999 film Cruel Intentions on Saturday (16Dec17).

The star attended the show in New York on Saturday evening along with a group of friends including actor Lee Pace. She later took to Instagram to share photos with the cast.

"Sometimes you just need to hang out with the younger, better looking and more talented versions of yourself!!" she joked on Instagram. "There is nothing bittersweet about the incredible NY production of @cruelmusical. You can even get an iced tea (from Long Island) while you watch the show."

Sarah also shared a fun image of herself alongside actor Lee writing, "Oh yeah, and check out my partner in crime last night, @leeepfrog It's always trouble when we go out (but of the best kind)."

Cruel Intentions: The Musical includes covers of '90s songs but remains faithful to the film’s storyline, which involves a bet between stepbrother and sister Sebastian and Kathryn, played by Ryan Phillippe and Sarah respectively, about whether Sebastian can take the virginity of the incoming headmaster's innocent daughter, played by Reese Witherspoon. Selma Blair also starred.

Sarah has a cameo role in the musical as she makes a pre-show announcement, telling the audience to turn off their mobile phones, in the tone of her villainous character.

The blonde beauty has seen the show before, taking in a Los Angeles performance of the show in 2015 along with Reese and Selma.

Following two successful runs in LA, the show opened off-Broadway in December for a limited engagement, and Selma took to Twitter to wish the cast luck.

"Break legs @jrshelts and the whole cast, crew and production of @cruelmusical on the opening night of the off broadway play of Cruel Intentions the musical!" she wrote. "Can’t believe we did this 19 years ago and where it is now. So proud of you all."