Ugly Betty star Ashley Jensen 'devastated' after husband's sudden death

British actress Ashley Jensen is grieving the unexpected death of her husband after he was found collapsed at home.

According to editors at The Sun, actor and writer Terence Beesley, 60, died of unknown causes at his family home in Camerton, Somerset in November (17). After he collapsed, following a 999 call he was attended to by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards. An inquest into his death is expected to conclude next year.

"Ashley is devastated and respectfully asks for privacy at this extremely sad and difficult time," a spokesman for the star, who is best known for her roles in U.S. TV show Ugly Betty and Ricky Gervais' BBC comedy Extras, told the news outlet.

While a spokesman for her late husband said: "It is with great sadness that I can confirm that Terence passed away at the end of November."

It is unknown if he had any health issues, but a source told The Sun: “Nobody saw this coming."

Jensen's husband had appeared in British TV shows Victoria, EastEnders, The Bill, Where the Heart Is, Casualty and Midsomer Murders.

The pair, who married in 2007, met in 1999 during a stage production of King Lear in London and have an eight-year-old son, Francis.

The 48-year-old actress is currently starring in BBC drama Love, Lies and Records and recently shared in an interview with British publication London Evening Standard that she would love to work alongside her husband again, but said “childcare would be a b**ger”.

"People always ask if you’re having another child,” she sighed. “I’m an only child and it’s fine.”