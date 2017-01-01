Hailee Steinfeld's bucket list role is in superhero movie

Hailee Steinfeld would love to play Catwoman in a big budget, superhero film.

The feline villain has been played by Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway over the years, but 21-year-old Hailee thinks now is a good time for another incarnation.

Asked by MTV if she has any ambitions to star in a superhero movie, Hailee said: “Yes, absolutely, definitely on my bucket list. So you know, new year, new me. Will see what happens.”

However, she was a little less sure about who she’d like to play, until MTV suggested Catwoman.

“Not going to lie, that’s kind of what I was thinking, but I didn’t know what to say. I would love that,” she grinned.

Hailee’s Pitch Perfect 3 co-star Rebel Wilson would also like to star in a comic book action movie.

For the latest Pitch perfect instalment, Rebel shows off some impressive fighting skills, which she thinks will stand her in good stead if Marvel or DC Comics ever come calling.

“When I was watching Wonder Woman, I was like, ‘I could do that’. Probably not Wonder Woman because she’s a specific type, but some of the more comic relief roles definitely,” she laughed.

“And also, because I have some martial arts abilities, I’d really like to do something where I get to fight more. People don’t know I’ve got some hidden martial arts talents, and yeah I’d definitely like to do that. It would be really cool, I’ve never done a superhero movie.”

As for who 37-year-old Rebel would play, her fans have already come up with a suggestion.

“Some people online say there’s a character called Faith, I forget which comic she’s from, they’d like me to play,” she said, referencing Valiant Comics’ Faith Herbert. “But I don’t know, just someone that kicks a**e.”

Pitch Perfect 3 hits cinemas from 20 December (17).