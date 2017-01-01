I, Tonya's limited release scores big at the box office

Real-life ice skating tale I, Tonya has impressed at the U.S. box office despite only playing at five theatres.

Margot Robbie fronts the movie about figure skater Tonya Harding, who fell from grace after her ex-husband helped orchestrate an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan, played by Caitlin Carver, in 1994.

The film, which co-stars Bobby Cannavale, Allison Janney and Sebastian Stan, recently garnered three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Actress for Margot, and audiences in America flocked to go and see what all the fuss was about at the weekend (16-17Dec17).

Going up against Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which raked in $220 million (£165 million) in its opening weekend, the second-biggest opening ever, I, Tonya pulled in an impressive $176,599 (£132,387) at five locations.

The film, which is hotly tipped for Oscars recognition after also landing two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nods, roles out globally in January and reaches U.K. theatres in February.

Talking about the movie with Cinema Blend, Australian star Margot explained how she had to switch up her acting techniques on set, depending on what scene was being shot.

"I created the character, and stuck with that character the whole way through," she said to the movie website. "Her mannerisms, her physicality, her voice, her point of view, always stayed the same. Her point of view on fundamental things always stayed the same. Her persona stayed the same. They physicality stayed the same (sic).

"The few scenes that we are seeing Tonya in Jeff's (Sebastian) point of view, yes, my intentions had to be altered. I had to alter my mindset as though I was living in a parallel universe where I did know things that I had not plotted out to know."