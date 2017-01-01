Rob Lowe hosts dinner to thank firefighters for saving his house

Rob Lowe cooked dinner for the firefighters who battled to save his home from the devastating wildfires sweeping across Southern California.

Over the weekend (16-17Dec17), Rob helped first responders battle the Thomas Fire, which has burned through 270,00 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

"Helping earlier today. You do what you can, but when it's time.. you GO,” he captioned an Instagram picture of himself in fire retardant clothing, wielding a hose.

And late on Sunday, he revealed efforts to save his neighbourhood had been successful, as an Instagram update showed him smiling with firefighters.

"Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town,” the 53-year-old wrote.

The St. Elmo's Fire actor then treated his new heroes to dinner, posting a picture of himself sharing spaghetti with fire crews.

So far, 8,300 firefighters, 400 fire trucks, 29 helicopters and 77 bulldozers have been drafted in to fight the inferno, one of multiple wildfires which begun in Southern California earlier this month.

Rob previously evacuated his home on 10 December, but later returned.

A number of other stars have also been affected by the fire, including talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who revealed on Twitter that she and her wife Portia de Rossi had to evacuate their pets from their Santa Barbara home, while Oprah Winfrey also left her Montecito mansion to avoid the blaze. And Katy Perry’s parents and younger brother David Hudson were forced to evacuate from the area.

The Thomas Fire has now become the third-largest wildfire in modern California history.