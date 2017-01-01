Kendall Jenner 'kept a lot' of Caitlyn Jenner's secrets from her mother

Kendall Jenner kept her father Caitlyn Jenner's secrets from her mother Kris Jenner while they were still married.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired in the U.S. on Sunday night (17Dec17), the model sat down with her mum and famous older half-sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian for a session of formal media training as preparation for future interviews.

Kris was asked whether she had "turned a blind eye" to Caitlyn, who identified as Bruce Jenner during their 22-year marriage, and stated, "No. I just think I didn't have the whole truth of what was going on in his life."

Kendall, 22, then indicated that she knew more about Caitlyn's gender identity struggles, and admitted, "We kept a lot of it from you."

Kris continued the conversation and revealed that it "broke her heart" to learn that her children, including youngest daughter Kylie Jenner, chose to withhold information from her as they were "told not to".

The businesswoman noted that the majority of her marriage to Bruce was "perfect", and she never foresaw him coming out as transgender in "a gazillion years". And she felt some of Caitlyn's claims in 2017 memoir The Secrets of My Life were inaccurate and "very mean-spirited".

"I think somebody with a little elegance and class and somebody that's been divorced but trying to stay on good terms with the family might have written, 'Wow, married to her, didn't work out, she's a great girl, wish it could have been different,'" the 62-year-old said.

During the training session, the topic of Kendall's controversial Pepsi commercial also arose. The brunette star was at the centre of public scrutiny in April after appearing in the ad which was criticised for trivialising protests against police brutality, and later apologised for any offense caused.

"It was definitely a huge learning lesson... There were a lot of things that were blinding me," she said, adding that she didn't blame anyone for the fallout. "The only person that's only gonna truly, truly look out for me is me."