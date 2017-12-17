Star Wars: The Last Jedi takes UK box-office by Force

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Third biggest opening in UK cinema history for episode 8 of the epic saga. It’s written and directed by Rian Johnson, 40 years after the original Star Wars: A New Hope. Mark Hamill reprises Luke Skywalker while John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver return from the previous (2015) episode.Film-News.co.uk were at the press conference, check out the uncut footage below:Paddington 2 – Paul King’s triumphant follow-up to Paddington (2014) stars Hugh Grant as the actor Phoenix Buchanan, pitted against the Brown household (Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters) whose adopted Peruvian family member (voiced by Ben Whishaw) is now a much-loved member of his London community.Daddy’s Home 2 – Two years after the original hit comedy, Daddy’s Home, Brad and Dusty (Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg) face Christmas with their own respective fathers (John Lithgow and Mel Gibson).Wonder – Heart-warming family drama starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as the protective parents of young Auggie (Jacob Tremblay), who has a facial deformity and is now starting at mainstream school.Justice League – Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) unites the Justice League, including Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa), to take on a new enemy threatening the planet. Spectacular fantasy adventure, made in the UK and on locations worldwide.Murder on the Orient Express – Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as Poirot in a lavish adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, set on board the famous train. Judi Dench, Olivia Colman, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer and Penelope Cruz are amongst the carriage full of suspects. Seven weeks in the top ten!The Disaster Artist – Comedy starring James and Dave Franco about an aspiring actor making his way in Hollywood. Also directed by James Franco, the cast includes Seth Rogen, Zac Efron and Megan Mullally.A Bad Moms Christmas – Riotous comedy reuniting the under-appreciated ladies from last summer’s hit – Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn – who this year have to prepare for their family Christmases with their own mothers coming to stay. Seven weeks in the top ten!The Star – Festive fun for the whole family. In this animated comedy-adventure, Bo, a brave donkey, and his stable full of friends follow a star and become the heroes of the very first Christmas.Thor: Ragnarok – Chris Hemsworth’s third dedicated Thor adventure is full of action, humour and fellow Marvel characters including his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Hela (a ruthless new villain played by Cate Blanchett). Eight weeks in the top ten!Top 10 films in UK cinemas1 Star Wars: The Last Jedi – NEW £28,010,841 £28,010,8412 Paddington 2 £1,357,273 £31,365,6413 Daddy’s Home 2 £1,032,977 £11,393,2664 Wonder £467,987 £3,513,8385 Justice League £222,699 £17,214,3156 Murder on the Orient Express £196,186 £23,541,0837 The Disaster Artist £118,044 £1,035,8808 A Bad Moms Christmas £97,840 £8,121,7949 The Star £93,775 £717,19210 Thor: Ragnarok £92,665 £30,936,228comScore data up to and including Sunday 17 December 2017 – explore more at launchingfilms.com