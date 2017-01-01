NEWS Amber Tamblyn turns on Rose McGowan for black dress protest comments Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Amber Tamblyn has turned on her friend Rose McGowan after she lashed out at the women planning a silent protest over Hollywood's sexual harassment shame at the Golden Globes.



McGowan took aim at Meryl Streep and other actresses, who are planning to wear black to the awards show next year (18) to highlight gender inequality and sexual misconduct issues, insisting the gowns would "affect no real change" in a tweet over the weekend (16-17Dec17).



"YOUR SILENCE is THE problem," she raged. "You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy."



"Maybe you should all wear Marchesa," she added, referencing designer Georgina Chapman's fashion line - Chapman left her husband Harvey Weinstein after he was accused of a series of harassments and assaults.



Outspoken Tamblyn, who is at the forefront of Hollywood's feminism movement, didn't like her friend's social media comments and now she has responded.



"Rose McGowan is a friend and while I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change," she wrote. "Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose.



"You don’t have to support and stand with us, but we stand and support you. You may take below the belt shots at us but we will not take them at you in return.



"Our movement is big. And a black dress is just the beginning of the darkness that will be drained from every industry across the country by the time we’re done. That’s a promise."



The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star went on to assure one concerned fan she had spoken to McGowan as well, adding: "She knows how I feel. I love Rose fiercely, that will never change. To be critical of an action is not to condemn the person behind it... We're all in this together... Let's keep the conversation going in a productive way!"

