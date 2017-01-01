Dwayne Johnson discusses Hollywood sex scandals with teenage daughter

Doting dad Dwayne Johnson has made sure to discuss Hollywood's ongoing sexual misconduct scandals with his eldest daughter as she prepares to pursue a career in the movie industry.

The former wrestler-turned-actor is supportive of 16-year-old Simone's entertainment aspirations, but he can't help feeling a little concerned about her safety as more and more women come forward with disturbing allegations about inappropriate behaviour by top filmmakers and actors, like Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner, and Louis C.K., among many others.

Asked if he worries about the teen facing predatory behaviour in Hollywood, he told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America, "Absolutely. This is our community and it's the world that I make my business in, so naturally the concerns are there.

However, Dwayne is hopeful the industry will now become a zero tolerance zone when it comes to future instances of sexual harassment and assault.

"We've had this conversation with her (Simone) before because it's so prevalent," he explained. "Ultimately, we circle back around to being so proud of the brave women who have stepped forward and really created this watershed moment I think we're experiencing right now.

"Do I (still) have concerns (for Simone)? I'm her dad, and I'm always gonna have concerns for her, period."

Simone, The Fate of the Furious star's only child with his ex-wife and manager Dany Garcia, will step into the spotlight at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, where she will serve as Golden Globe Ambassador and help to hand out the statuettes at the ceremony on 7 January (18).

Dwayne is also father to two-year-old Jasmine with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who is currently pregnant with another little girl.