NEWS Meryl Streep 'hurt' by Rose McGowan attack Newsdesk Share with :







Meryl Streep was left hurt by Rose McGowan as she singled the Oscar winner out for criticism over the weekend for her planned silent protest at the Golden Globes.



The Post star revealed she was planning to acknowledge the ongoing inequality and sexual harassment struggles for women in Hollywood by joining others in wearing all black to the Globes.



But the protest didn't sit well for McGowan, who was an alleged victim of producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct - and she lashed out via social media over the weekend, calling Meryl a hypocrite for not being more vocal about Hollywood's dirty little secret.



"YOUR SILENCE is THE problem," she raged. "You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy."



Streep, who picked up an Oscar for portraying Margaret Thatcher in Weinstein's film The Iron Lady, responded on Monday (18Dec17) by releasing a statement, insisting she had no knowledge of the movie mogul's "crimes", adding she was not "deliberately silent".



"I don’t tacitly approve of rape," she wrote. "I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening. I don’t know where Harvey lives, nor has he ever been to my home. I have never in my life been invited to his hotel room. I have been to his office once, for a meeting with Wes Craven for Music of the Heart in 1998."



"Not every actor, actress, and director who made films that HW distributed knew he abused women, or that he raped Rose in the 90s, other women before and others after, until they told us," she added. "We did not know that womens’ silence was purchased by him and his enablers. HW needed us not to know this, because our association with him bought him credibility, an ability to lure young, aspiring women into circumstances where they would be hurt.



"He needed me much more than I needed him and he made sure I didn’t know... Rose assumed and broadcast something untrue about me, and I wanted to let her know the truth."



Meryl added she chose to release a statement after passing her home phone number to McGowan over the weekend.



"I sat by that phone all day yesterday and this morning, hoping to express both my deep respect for her and others’ bravery in exposing the monsters among us, and my sympathy for the untold, ongoing pain she suffers... And I hoped that she would give me a hearing. She did not, but I hope she reads this."



The actress concludes her message to Rose by stating: "I am truly sorry she sees me as an adversary, because we are both, together with all the women in our business, standing in defiance of the same implacable foe: a status quo that wants so badly to return to the bad old days, the old ways where women were used, abused and refused entry into the decision-making, top levels of the industry... Those rooms must be disinfected, and integrated, before anything even begins to change."



Actress Amber Tamblyn has also turned on her friend McGowan following her weekend outburst, stating: "While I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change."



Unlike Streep, Amber managed to get hold of Rose over the weekend, adding: "I love Rose fiercely, that will never change. To be critical of an action is not to condemn the person behind it... We're all in this together... Let's keep the conversation going in a productive way!"

