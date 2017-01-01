NEWS Rose McGowan apologises for deleted Meryl Streep tweet Newsdesk Share with :







Rose McGowan has apologised for lashing out at Meryl Streep and others planning a silent protest at the Golden Globes in a weekend tweet.



The former Charmed star blasted the Oscar winner and those who have worked with disgraced Harvey Weinstein, claiming they knew about his alleged behaviour.



Rose, who claims she was raped by the producer, called her peers hypocrites for planning to wear black to the 2018 Globes to acknowledge the ongoing inequality and sexual harassment struggles for women in Hollywood.



"Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster (Weinstein), are wearing black @goldenglobes in a silent protest," McGowan wrote. "YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real chance. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa."



Marchesa is the fashion giant co-founded by Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman.



Rose has since deleted the tweet, and after criticism from pal Amber Tamblyn and a statement response from Streep, in which the acting legend confessed she was hurt by her fellow actress' weekend attack, McGowan released a new tweet on Monday (18Dec17).



"The Marchesa line was beneath me and I'm sorry for that," she wrote. "There is no map for this road I’m on, I will f**k up. Peace be with you."



In her attack on her pal, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star Tamblyn, wrote: "While I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change.



"I love Rose fiercely, that will never change. To be critical of an action is not to condemn the person behind it... We're all in this together... Let's keep the conversation going in a productive way!"

