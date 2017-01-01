NEWS Michael Douglas becomes a first-time grandfather Newsdesk Share with :







Michael Douglas's son Cameron has welcomed his first child, making the actor a new grandfather.



The 73-year-old star's eldest son announced that his yoga instructor girlfriend Viviane Thibes had given birth on Instagram by sharing a throwback picture of her in a yoga pose with her prominent baby bump exposed.



"Today my appreciation for Mother’s (sic) all over the world has reached new heights...today I took part in a miracle as my baby girl was introduced to the world through a beautiful Amazon warrior...I’m so proud of you @vivianethibes #iloveyou," Cameron wrote in the caption.



The 39-year-old was first spotted with the Brazilian in New York City in summer 2016 and their pregnancy news was reported in August (17).



Viviane has been documenting her pregnancy on social media, and over the weekend, she shared another picture of herself in a tree pose with her large bump on display and explained how important it was for her to maintain her yoga practice.



"As I come to the end of my pregnancy filled with gratitude for the love and support of my friends and family, I reflect on the importance of regular yoga practice," she wrote. "Through my practice I was able to find balance and serenity during challenging times. Like a tree, we want to have strong roots in order to stay grounded."



Cameron commented on the picture, writing, "So proud if you Viviane...I Love you more everyday that I know you," with a diamond emoji.



The happy news comes two months after a judge allowed Cameron to move to Los Angeles to revive his acting career. He had previously been unable to leave New York without permission as a condition of his parole following his release from prison in July, 2016. He served more than six years in prison for drug offences.



Cameron is Michael's son with his ex-wife Diandra, who he divorced in 1995. The Wall Street actor is now married to Catherine Zeta-Jones, the mother of his kids Carys, 14, and Dylan, 17.

