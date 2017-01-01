James Norton knows McMafia will draw Bond comparisons

James Norton warned bosses of his new BBC drama McMafia that people would bring up James Bond.

Rumours have been swirling that the suave English actor is in line to take over from Daniel Craig when he eventually retires from playing super sleuth Bond, with Aidan Turner, Tom Hardy, and Idris Elba also thought to be in the running.

With Craig confirming in August (17) that he'll be playing Bond in the next instalment, there have been no decisions on who will next helm 007, but many may see Norton's new series as an audition process for the coveted role.

"I did warn James (Watkins, director) and Hossein Amini (writer) that if they wrote the first scene of me getting out of a black cab in a tux that would maybe stir some of it," he smiled at a McMafia preview screening, reports Metro.

"To be honest... I am personally very grateful that Daniel Craig is going to do at least one more, maybe two, or five."

McMafia, based on the book by Misha Glenny, tells the story of the son of Russian mafia exiles, who has tried all his life to escape his past, but it catches up with him after a murder.

It begins on British channel BBC One on New Year's Day (01Jan18).

As well as his TV credits, which include BAFTA-winning Happy Valley and period epic War and Peace, Norton has been busy with film work over the past 12 months. He starred opposite Ellen Page, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland in sci-fi drama Flatliners, and acting greats Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in Hampstead. So far, McMafia is his only scheduled work for 2018.