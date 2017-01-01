Three Billboards leads nominations for London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Awards favourite Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has been given a further boost by landing seven nominations at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

Martin McDonagh's dark comedy, which recently came top in major Golden Globes categories, has landed even more nominations - this time for Film of the Year, British/Irish Film of the Year, Director and Screenwriter of the Year for McDonagh, Actress of the Year for Frances McDormand and supporting nods for Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson.

It is followed closely by Lady Macbeth and Phantom Thread, which scored six each. Phantom Thread, Daniel Day-Lewis' last movie before he retires, was also nominated for Film of the Year alongside Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, The Florida Project, Get Out, God's Own Country, Lady Bird, Loveless and The Shape of Water.

Lady Macbeth was nominated for British/Irish Film of the Year alongside Three Billboards, Dunkirk, God's Own Country and Paddington 2.

Day-Lewis scored a mention in the Actor of the Year category and will compete against Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name), James Franco (The Disaster Artist), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour). Day-Lewis, Kaluuya, and Oldman also appeared in the British/Irish Actor of the Year shortlist alongside Colin Farrell for The Beguiled and The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Josh O'Connor for God's Own Country.

Besides McDormand, the Actress of the Year prize is a competition between Annette Bening (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth). Hawkins and Pugh also appear in the British/Irish Actress of the Year category with Emily Beecham (Daphne), Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul/Murder on the Orient Express) and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird).

The winners will be announced at The May Fair Hotel in London on 28 January (18). During the ceremony, Kate Winslet will be honoured with the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.

The main list of nominees are as follows:

Film of the Year:

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

God's Own Country

Lady Bird

Loveless

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

British/Irish Film of the Year:

Dunkirk

God's Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actress of the Year:

Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth

Actor of the Year:

Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Supporting Actress of the Year:

Lily Gladstone - Certain Women

Holly Hunter - The Big Sick

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Supporting Actor of the Year:

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Hugh Grant - Paddington 2

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michael Stuhlbarg - Call Me By Your Name

Director of the Year:

Sean Baker - The Florida Project

Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water

Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Screenwriter of the Year:

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

James Ivory - Call Me By Your Name

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele - Get Out

British/Irish Actress of the Year:

Emily Beecham - Daphne

Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul/Murder on the Orient Express

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water/Maudie/Paddington 2

Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird/Loving Vincent

British/Irish Actor of the Year:

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Colin Farrell - The Killing of a Sacred Deer/The Beguiled

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Josh O'Connor - God's Own Country

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour/The Space Between Us