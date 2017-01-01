Three Billboards leads nominations for London Critics' Circle Film Awards

- NEWS
Awards favourite Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has been given a further boost by landing seven nominations at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards.
Martin McDonagh's dark comedy, which recently came top in major Golden Globes categories, has landed even more nominations - this time for Film of the Year, British/Irish Film of the Year, Director and Screenwriter of the Year for McDonagh, Actress of the Year for Frances McDormand and supporting nods for Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson.
It is followed closely by Lady Macbeth and Phantom Thread, which scored six each. Phantom Thread, Daniel Day-Lewis' last movie before he retires, was also nominated for Film of the Year alongside Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, The Florida Project, Get Out, God's Own Country, Lady Bird, Loveless and The Shape of Water.
Lady Macbeth was nominated for British/Irish Film of the Year alongside Three Billboards, Dunkirk, God's Own Country and Paddington 2.
Day-Lewis scored a mention in the Actor of the Year category and will compete against Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name), James Franco (The Disaster Artist), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour). Day-Lewis, Kaluuya, and Oldman also appeared in the British/Irish Actor of the Year shortlist alongside Colin Farrell for The Beguiled and The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Josh O'Connor for God's Own Country.
Besides McDormand, the Actress of the Year prize is a competition between Annette Bening (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth). Hawkins and Pugh also appear in the British/Irish Actress of the Year category with Emily Beecham (Daphne), Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul/Murder on the Orient Express) and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird).
The winners will be announced at The May Fair Hotel in London on 28 January (18). During the ceremony, Kate Winslet will be honoured with the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.
The main list of nominees are as follows:
Film of the Year:
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
God's Own Country
Lady Bird
Loveless
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
British/Irish Film of the Year:
Dunkirk
God's Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actress of the Year:
Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth
Actor of the Year:
Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
James Franco - The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Supporting Actress of the Year:
Lily Gladstone - Certain Women
Holly Hunter - The Big Sick
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Supporting Actor of the Year:
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Hugh Grant - Paddington 2
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michael Stuhlbarg - Call Me By Your Name
Director of the Year:
Sean Baker - The Florida Project
Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water
Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Screenwriter of the Year:
Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
James Ivory - Call Me By Your Name
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan Peele - Get Out
British/Irish Actress of the Year:
Emily Beecham - Daphne
Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul/Murder on the Orient Express
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water/Maudie/Paddington 2
Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird/Loving Vincent
British/Irish Actor of the Year:
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Colin Farrell - The Killing of a Sacred Deer/The Beguiled
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Josh O'Connor - God's Own Country
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour/The Space Between Us