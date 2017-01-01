NEWS Jason Priestley opens up about punching Harvey Weinstein Newsdesk Share with :







Jason Priestley didn't know it was Harvey Weinstein he punched in the face during a party in 1995 until he read about it in a newspaper afterward.



The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor's friend Tara Strong revealed on Friday (15Dec17) that Jason had been involved in an altercation back in 1995 and he confirmed it on Twitter a short time later.



He has now gone into more detail about the incident in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing he didn't know who Weinstein was, he just knew he punched a "big bully".



"Back in 1995, when that event happened with Harvey Weinstein, I didn't know who that guy was that I punched at that party. I didn't find out until the next morning when I read the paper," he admitted. "I just knew that there was this big bully at this party who was not a nice guy and then asked me to step outside. That was my experience with him."



The 48-year-old confessed he never expected to be remotely connected to the Weinstein scandal, and since he didn't bring up the incident himself, he wanted to explain "what had actually occurred with the two of us on that night" after Tara's and his tweets became a story.



Actress Tara revealed the news in reaction to director Peter Jackson's confession that he essentially blacklisted Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, two actresses who had rejected Weinstein's advances, from his movies after Weinstein told him they were a nightmare to work with.



"I know I never worked for Miramax... and boy was my team HORRIFIED when they heard about what I had done!" Jason tweeted to Tara. "Harvey was powerful, my team STRONGLY ADVISED me to write him an apology the next day..."



He explained it took place at a Miramax Golden Globes party in 1995 after Weinstein asked him to leave and a dispute ensued.



"'I'm not going anywhere with you,' I said as I pushed him back and punched him with a right hand to his face. Suddenly, there were security guards pulling us apart and I was escorted out of the party," Jason added.



In October (17), Weinstein was hit with allegations of sexual harassment, assault or rape by multiple women, which he has denied.

