NEWS Eva Longoria pregnant Newsdesk Share with :







Eva Longoria is reportedly pregnant with her first child.



Sources tell HOLA! magazine the 42-year-old actress is four months along with husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston's child, while her representative has allegedly confirmed the news to Us Weekly.



The Mexican businessman has kids from his marriage to ex-wife Natalia Esperon.



The former Desperate Housewives star and her man have been batting away pregnancy rumours ever since they exchanged vows last year (16).



In April, Eva denied reports she was expecting, telling fans on Twitter: "So, I saw some pictures of myself. Really fat, on a boat. I have to tell you all I did was eat cheese. I ate cheese!"



She posted a copy of the image that got the gossips spinning, adding: "Everybody's saying I'm pregnant and I'm not. I was just lactose intolerant apparently.



"I just had to share, because my whole family's calling me, asking me if I'm pregnant. Yes, I looked pregnant. But that was just a ball of cheese. Ball of cheese in my stomach."



Neither the actress nor her husband have confirmed the new baby rumours, but if the news is for real, it won't be a complete surprise - Eva told Ocean Drive magazine motherhood would be a "blessing" last year (16).



"It if happens, it happens - if it's meant to be it would be a blessing," she said.



Eva was clearly in a great space as she kicked off the week on Monday (18Dec17), tweeting: "New week, new goals, always a positive mind!!! Happy Monday everyone."



Longoria and Baston wed in May, 2016, and she celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year (17) by cooing over her man.



Calling the TV boss her "partner in crime" on Instagram, the actress wrote: "my husband is the best human being I know".



"We travel the world together, we laugh together, we love each moment together in pure joy," she added. "You are my angel Pepe Baston, put on this earth to fill my heart with love and happiness."

