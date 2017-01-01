Mindy Kaling welcomes daughter

Mindy Kaling is a new mum.

The 38-year-old actress welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Katherine, on Friday (15Dec17), according to E! News.

Mindy has yet to identify her daughter's dad and kept the news of her pregnancy top secret for weeks as gossip started circulating earlier this year (17), eventually telling America's Today show that the baby news was "an unexpected surprise", but she was "really excited" to become a mother.

"I'd like to be the fun mom, I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom," she said. "So if I can be kind of fun too, I think that would be nice."

Her A Wrinkle in Time castmate Oprah Winfrey publicly confirmed her pregnancy to People before the actress had commented on the news herself.

Oprah revealed Mindy had shared the exciting news with herself and Reese Witherspoon while attending the summer D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, where they had been promoting their new Disney film.

"That's when she told me. My mouth dropped," Oprah recalled. "(I said), 'What did you just say?' She said, 'Oh, Oprah, I don't think you know. I'm five months pregnant!' That was it, and we just kept smiling... I'm excited for her."

Mindy addressed the baby news for the first time a month later in August (17): "She (Oprah) did announce it," Kaling laughed. "I had told Oprah and Reese on a movie we're working on... and she announced it... She was very excited.

"If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can't complain that much about it. And you also can't be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it' - because she's almost like a religious figure. So if there's one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah is pretty good."

The baby news breaks on the same day the much-anticipated trailer for Mindy's new film Ocean's 8 reached audiences.

The actress and comedienne plays a jewellery designer in the heist comedy, opposite Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and Rihanna, among others.