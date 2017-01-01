Mark Wahlberg cancelled family holiday plans for Kevin Spacey reshoot

Mark Wahlberg was forced to scrap his celebratory family dinner over Thanksgiving to reshoot scenes for his new movie.

Kevin Spacey was cut from director Ridley Scott's completed biographical thriller All the Money in the World after allegations of sexual assault against him surfaced in October (17), and Christopher Plummer was brought in as his replacement.

Keen to stick to the movie's 22 December (17) release schedule, the director hastily arranged reshoots in Rome and London around Plummer as billionaire J. Paul Getty, and asked his cast to give up their Thanksgiving break in November (17).

The plan was especially disruptive for Wahlberg, who had to step away from plans for a gathering with his huge family.

“We had to cancel our Thanksgiving and tell all of our family members that they couldn’t come,” he told Us Weekly at the film's premiere in Beverly Hills on Monday (18Dec17).

But the Wahlbergs managed to work it out, with Mark explaining, “We had Thanksgiving (the following day) on Friday (24Nov17). We’ll have a wonderful Thanksgiving next year.”

The cast and crew scrambled to cram in the reshoots between 20 and 29 November (17), after the original production wrapped in August, but luckily for the director, the reshoots were less expensive than expected because his all-star cast, which also includes Michelle Williams, agreed to redo the 22 scenes for free.

"Everyone did it for nothing," Ridley told USA Today. "They all came in for free."

Michelle told the outlet she felt compelled to return to the set out of respect for Scott and to salvage the film from the fallout of Spacey's sexual harassment and assault scandal.

"I just thought that this experience that we had all treasured was going to be essentially flushed down the toilet," she explained. "I adore (Scott), worship him, would do anything for him. I hated that this man's time and expertise and gentlemanly-ness was going to be kind of for naught. So when I got the phone call about the change of plans I was thrilled. I was enlivened, it picked me up off the couch a little bit and got me excited."

Williams also had to cancel her Thanksgiving holiday plans, but she didn't care: "I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort."

Ridley's reshooting schedule went to plan, but the film was put back three days to allow distributors more time to sell the film's new trailer, poster and other promotional items. All the Money in the World hits cinemas on Christmas Day (25Dec17).