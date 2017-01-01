Harvey Weinstein's former assistant calls him a 'repulsive monster'

Harvey Weinstein's former assistant is calling for changes to non-disclosure agreements as her ex-boss' alleged 'repulsive' behaviour continues to make headlines.

Zelda Perkins, who began working with the disgraced producer in 1998, sat down to discuss the horrid details of their working relationship in her first TV interview.

Perkins recounted Weinstein's alleged rape of a colleague 19 years ago, revealing she and the victim were discouraged from coming forward with their story.

“We were at the Venice Film Festival and he tried to rape (my colleague)," she told BBC's Newsnight. "We returned to the U.K. and I spoke to my only senior in the Miramax offices and she suggested I got a lawyer, so we both resigned from the company, (feeling) constructively dismissed because of his behaviour.

"The lawyers made it clear that we didn’t have many options because we hadn’t gone to the police when we were in Venice and we didn’t have any physical evidence. Ultimately, it would be two under-25 women’s word against Harvey Weinstein, Miramax, and, essentially, the Disney company."

Perkins also revealed she signed an NDA after she was hired, which barred her from sharing information about her boss with the public and she claims she received a $168,000 (£125,000) pay-off to keep the information to herself.

She is now pushing for change to NDA laws in the U.K., to prevent others from having to hide details of criminal activity: "There were a couple of occasions where I made attempts to circumnavigate my agreement, but it was almost impossible for me," she recalled.

Calling her former boss a "repulsive monster", Perkins added, "He was a master manipulator and his moods changed very quickly and you never knew if you were his confidante or going to be screamed at."

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment, assault and rape by more than 60 women since actress Ashley Judd and others exposed the producer as an alleged serial predator in a New York Times expose published at the beginning of October (17). He has denied engaging in any acts of non-consensual sex.