Ridley Scott wants real-life kidnapping victim's mum to see Getty drama

Ridley Scott is hoping to get the chance to screen his new Getty kidnapping drama to Gail Harris, the woman who fought to get her son back from Italian thugs.

Michelle Williams portrays the Getty granddaughter in All the Money in the World and the British filmmaker would love to get her take on his movie.

"I think apart from anything, I think she'll be curious of course and interested," Scott told Entertainment Tonight. "I owe it to her to show it to her."

The film, based on John Pearson's 1995 book Painfully Rich: The Outrageous Fortunes and Misfortunes of the Heirs of J. Paul Getty, chronicles Harris' attempts to convince her grandfather, Getty, to pay the ransom after her son is kidnapped.

One person Scott will not be screening the film for is disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, whose recent sexual harassment scandal forced the director to cut him out of the finished film and reshoot his scenes with Christopher Plummer as J. Paul Getty.

Asked if he would be showing the film to Kevin, he told ET, "Highly unlikely."

And he doesn't think his film with Spacey as J. Paul Getty will see the light of day for quite some time.

"I think this would be put away for a while... that version, because I wouldn't want to bring it out. It wouldn't be right, put it that way."

All the Money in the World, which also features Mark Wahlberg, hits cinemas on Christmas Day (25Dec17).