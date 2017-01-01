The Shape of Water earns four honours from Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society

Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water has been named 2017's Best Picture by members of the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society.

The fantasy thriller, about a mute woman who falls for a fish-like man, also picked up Best Male Director for del Toro, Best Actress for Sally Hawkins, and Best Score for Alexandre Desplat.

Lady Bird was a triple winner, earning the title of Best Indie Film, while Greta Gerwig scored Best Female Director, and Saoirse Ronan claimed Best Actor or Actress 23 and Under.

Gary Oldman earned the Best Actor accolade for his portrayal of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, and there was a tie between Patrick Stewart (Logan) and Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me by Your Name) for Best Supporting Actor. Allison Janney landed the Best Supporting Actress honour for I, Tonya.

There were also prizes for Jordan Peele as Get Out was named Best Original Screenplay and Best First Feature, Best Adapted Screenplay went to Aaron Sorkin for Molly’s Game, Coco was declared Best Animated Film, and Swedish satire The Square was awarded Best Foreign Film.

Meanwhile, voters also selected Wonder Woman as the year's Best Blockbuster, Get Out was recognised as Best Sci-Fi/Horror, The Big Sick Best Comedy or Musical, and Baby Driver Best Action/War.

Organisation officials have also unveiled a pair of special honours: Jessica Chastain will receive the Trailblazer Award, and Hugh Jackman will be presented with the LAOFCS Achievement Award when the inaugural prizegiving takes place in Los Angeles on 10 January (18).