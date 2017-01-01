Armie Hammer opens up about Twitter blackout

Actor Armie Hammer quit Twitter after an attack on a mean critic became all he was thinking about.

The 31-year-old star was the centre of a recent BuzzFeed piece, titled Ten Long Years Of Trying To Make Armie Hammer Happen, in which writer Anne Helen Petersen questioned whether it was talent or white privilege that was behind the actor's success.

She noted that even after film flop The Lone Ranger, his publicity team has "never given up trying to Make Armie Hammer Happen".

Armie, whose great-grandfather, Armand Hammer, was an oil tycoon, took to Twitter at the end of November (17) to call out the writer of the piece, fuming: "Your chronology is spot on but your perspective is bitter AF (as f**k). Maybe I'm just a guy who loves his job and refuses to do anything but what he loves to do...?"

Days later, the actor shut down his official Twitter account.

He now tells The Hollywood Reporter he felt it necessary to close it down, because his actions kept him awake at night.

"I have very little impulse control, and I couldn't stop myself from saying something to somebody, and you're just adding oxygen to a fire and then all of a sudden you've got a conflagration," he tells the publication. "And all of a sudden something that doesn't exist in the real world at all is something that you're thinking about and that is taking up broadband in your brain (when) you could so easily be focused on something else so much more productive."