Michael Douglas 'ecstatic' over birth of granddaughter

Michael Douglas is "ecstatic" about the birth of his first granddaughter.

The 73-year-old actor became a grandfather for the first time when son Cameron and his yoga instructor girlfriend Viviane Thibes welcomed a daughter into the world earlier this week (beg18Dec17). In an interview with People, the Ant-Man and the Wasp actor admitted he's beyond excited about the new arrival.

He also revealed the tot's name, telling the outlet that he and his family are "all ecstatic about baby Lua!"

Cameron is Michael's son with his ex-wife Diandra Luker, who he divorced in 1995

Michael, who is also father to son Dylan, 17, and 14-year-old daughter Carys, with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, added: "Dylan and Carys love being an aunt and uncle and we’re so happy to be her Bubba and Zeze", as he revealed what Lua will call him and Catherine as she gets older.

Cameron announced the arrival of baby Lua by sharing a throwback picture of Viviane in a yoga pose on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Today my appreciation for Mother’s (sic) all over the world has reached new heights...today I took part in a miracle as my baby girl was introduced to the world through a beautiful Amazon warrior...I’m so proud of you @vivianethibes #iloveyou."

The happy news came two months after a judge allowed Cameron to move to Los Angeles to revive his acting career.

He had previously been unable to leave New York without permission as a condition of his parole following his release from prison in July, 2016. He served more than six years in prison for drug offences.