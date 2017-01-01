Hugh Jackman suffers from work nerves

Hugh Jackman still experiences work anxiety.

The Australian actor may be hot Hollywood property, but he admits he gets nervous when he signs on to a new project.

"I have anxiety about a job," he told Britain's Metro newspaper. "I worry and I think about them - hope tomorrow goes O.K."

Hugh is currently promoting new musical The Greatest Showman, a movie inspired by real-life circus innovator P.T. Barnum, with the first wave of reviews praising the crowd-pleasing feature.

As well as his work as Wolverine, Hugh has become the go-to guy for musicals, and after wowing in 2012's Les Miserables as Jean Valjean, a role which garnered him his first and only Oscar nomination, he has finally been able to star in a completely original musical.

"My dream goal was always to do an original movie musical," the 49-year-old said. "Les Mis was an incredible experience but the idea of creating something new... it's what I love to do."

However, he knows there are risks involved when signing on to sing and dance on screen.

"When a musical is bad, it's like a teenager's socks - it's terrible, stinks to high heaven," he grinned. "If you get it wrong, it's very much a knife edge. Which is why they're not done very often. (Am I feeling) Pressure? Yeah. Trepidation? Yeah."

Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya co-star in The Greatest Showman, which hits cinemas from Wednesday (20Dec17). And while Hugh sings his fair share of the film's songs, the actor admits he's never thought of singing as his forte.

"I never felt like a singer," he shrugged. "When I got a job (in a 1995 stage version of Beauty and the Beast), I had singing lessons paid for me, so it was clear I was no song'n'dance man."